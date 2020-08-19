Senior Send-Off: Wellsboro’s Carson Davis

Posted:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senior Send-Off takes us to the Northern Tier League (NTL).

Wellsboro athletics Carson Davis is our next Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Davis excelled in baseball and contributed to several sports during his career for the Hornets. We congratulate Davis on a great career for Wellsboro, a career that he will always cherish in the green and white.

If you have a standout senior sports athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the best on-air on 18 Sports.

