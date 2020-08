ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, today’s edition highlights Williamson’s Zack Carr. A two-sport standout in golf and baseball, Carr is thrilled to major in mechanical engineering next year. Congratulations to Zack and all of our area student-athletes for great senior seasons.

If you have photos of your standout senior athlete, send them to sports@wetmtv.com.