Seth Shingleton – NTW Wrestling’s future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NTW Wrestling returns for a very special night on Sunday.

The second-ever Nikki Baker Memorial show will be held at the Sayre VFW. Baker, a beloved supporter of the local wrestling scene, passed away last year due to an illness. She was the wife of NTW’s Jeff Thomas, who is helping her keep her memory alive along with the entire NTW roster.

One wrestler on that roster is Athens native, Seth Shingleton. A rising talent in the industry, Shingleton speaks with 18 Sports about his journey in the ring and talks about what it takes to succeed. Paying the price and getting better, Shingleton shares his story only on 18 Sports.

Wrestling action starts at 3 pm Sunday with the doors opening at 2 pm. Complete card information and more can be found on NTW Wrestling’s Facebook page.