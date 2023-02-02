ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Zaria Shazer had a big night in college basketball.

Shazer secured a double-double scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Marist College’s 65-54 win over Mount Saint Mary’s Thursday night. Teammate and fellow junior Elmira native Kiara Fisher had 17 points for the Red Foxes (10-10, 6-5 MAAC). The victory evened out Marist’s overall record and put them over .500 in the conference win column.

It was the fourth double-double on the season for Shazer, a junior forward, last secured that feat January 12 against Saint Peter’s. That game, Shazer secured 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Next up for Marist College is an away game Saturday at Quinnipiac at 2 pm. Horseheads Jillian Casey is on Quinnipiac and she notched her first points of the season Thursday night with a two-point basket in the Bobcats’ 59-42 win over Rider.