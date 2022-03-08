Shazer, Marist women’s hoops playing for their season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira standout hoops player Zaria Shazer is ready to compete.

Shazer and The Marist College women’s basketball team will play St. Peter’s in the MAAC Conference first round Tuesday at 11:30 am in Atlantic City. Marist (8-20) is the 10 seed while St. Peter’s (12-17) is the seventh seed.

Shazer, a sophomore forward for the Red Foxes, is averaging 10 points per game and leads the team in total points scored (274). Zaria also leads the team in rebounds with (190) at seven per game.

Fellow teammate and Elmira grad Kiara Fisher had season-ending shoulder surgery last month. Fisher, a sophomore transfer from Syracuse, paced Marist with 12.6 points per game through 15 games before her injury. Kiara had successful surgery and will be back next season.

The winner of the Marist and St. Peter’s game will play second seed Quinnipiac Wednesday at 3:30 pm in the next round. Horseheads grad Jillian Casey is on Quinnipiac as a sophomore guard.