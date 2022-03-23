ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Timing is everything.

Such is the case for Horseheads grad Maiah Skakal, a sophomore third base/utility player at Saint Peter’s University softball in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Skakal had a season-high two hits for Saint Peter’s in Sunday’s 8-5 win over Holy Cross. Maiah also drove in a run in the victory. Saint Peter’s came back to play Monday but fell at Sacred Heart 4-1. Skakal had the lone RBI in the game, a single to right in the first inning.

This year, Skakal has started all 22 games for the Peacocks and has a .288 average with a home run and 10 RBI. Her 10 runs driven in is tied for second on the team. Saint Peter’s (11-11) heads to Wagner Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader.

Beyond softball, Skakal is at the school that’s grabbing many national headlines in college basketball. The Saint Peter’s men’s hoops team is amid a special run to the NCAA D-I Sweet 16.

The Peacocks have already upset second seed Kentucky and seventh seed Murray State in their bracket. Now, they look to do the same against three seed Purdue Friday night at 7:09 pm in Philadelphia.

Skakal will be in attendance for the game and is in a supporting role for the most storied basketball run in school history. A run that certainly is perfect timing for the ultimate Cinderella story.

(PHOTO: Saint Peter’s Athletics)