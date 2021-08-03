Slam Fest ’21 hits Chemung County Fair Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira wrestling legend will hit the ring Thursday at the Chemung County Fair.

Rob Cook, the most decorated indy wrestler in Elmira history, will be at Slam Fest ’21 put on by East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW). Cook joins a long list of local talent including Campbell’s HC Loc, he’ll team up with ECW & WWE legend Tommy Dreamer in the main event vs. Brolly and Little Daddy C. Cook will be in teaming with the team of Brolly and Little Daddy C.

Tickets are still available but they’re going fast at The Chemung County Fair box office. Action begins at 7 pm at the fairgrounds in Horseheads.

Elmira tag team Born to Wrestle, Wyalusing’s Big Aaron Nasty and more will be featured on the card. A full flyer is listed below for Slam Fest ’21.