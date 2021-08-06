Slam Fest ’21 wrestling a hit at Chemung County Fair

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A major wrestling event returned to Horseheads for the first time in many years.

East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) showcased some of the top stars in the region for Slam Fest ’21 at The Chemung County Fair in Horseheads. It was the first professional wrestling show since 1994 to take place at the fairgrounds. WWE and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was the headliner of the event, along with local wrestling icon, Rob Cook.

HC Loc of Campbell, teamed up with Dreamer as a fellow member of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) brand.

County Fair Director, Don Wainwright, tells 18 Sports he is looking to expand and bring Slam Fest back next year and for many years beyond that. We take you to the action along with words from Tommy Dreamer and Wainwright on the successful night of action and entertainment.