‘SNF’ Week 9 pits the Titans against the Rams

It's Week 9 of the NFL and the Tennessee Titans will be traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at the SoFi Stadium in prime time on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

This week’s “SNF” game is a formidable matchup. The Rams are in a great position with only one loss out of eight games. The Titans’ record is also impressive with just two losses out of the eight games they’ve played.

However, the Titans could be hampered this week with the loss of star running back Derrick Henry. Last Sunday in the game against the Colts, Henry injured his foot in the first quarter which led to surgery on Tuesday. Although his operation was a success, Henry will be out of the mix for at least three games while his foot heals.

After Henry’s injury, the Titans signed Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. The legendary running back could certainly become an asset to their team, but it remains unclear if Peterson will take the field against the Rams, which would be his first game since last season.

On the Rams’ side, the team picked up the Denver Broncos’ linebacker Von Miller in exchange for second-and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old will be paid $9 million for the rest of the 2021 season playing for the Rams and he will then attain free agent status.

Also bolstering the Rams’ defense are league stars Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. In Fact, Pro Football Focus has ranked the team’s defense as second-best in the league for eight weeks of the season.

Both teams are on track for the playoffs, but the Rams have acquired the mantra “Super Bowl or Bust” over the last few seasons. Whether the team can make it all the way this year remains to be seen.

The Rams and Titans have met 13 times over the years, with the Titans being defeated eight times. Their last meeting was on Christmas Eve of 2017, with the Rams winning 27-23 in Nashville.

The game starts at 7 p.m.