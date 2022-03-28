ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Avery Snyder has put together some big time games.

The sophomore midfielder has scored five goals in her last two games for Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse. Snyder scored two goals in Coastal’s 13-11 loss at Vanderbilt on Sunday.

That followed up a season-high three-goal performance for Snyder in Coastal’s 22-10 win over William & Mary. It was the second hat trick for Snyder in her career. Avery scored three goals against Liberty last season.

Snyder has started eight games this year and has nine goals and two assists for Coastal Carolina (4-5). Next up for the Chanticleers is a Friday home game at 1 pm vs. Jacksonville (5-3).

An All-SoCon Freshman Team selection last year, Snyder finished 2021 with 22 points on 16 goals and six assists. She played in all 17 games.

The 2019 Female Athlete of The Year at Horseheads High School, Snyder was also an Under Armour All-American in lacrosse for the Blue Raiders.

(PHOTO: Coastal Carolina Athletics)