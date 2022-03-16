ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads standout lacrosse player had her best college game of the season.

Avery Snyder scored a hat trick in Coastal Carolina’s 22-10 win over William & Mary on Wednesday afternoon. On the season, Snyder has tallied seven goals and two assists for Coastal Carolina (3-4). The Chanticleers will next host Winthrop (1-5) Friday at Noon.

Snyder, a sophomore midfielder, was a All-SoCon Freshman Team selection last year. She finished 2021 with 22 points on 16 goals and six assists while playing in all 17 games.

The 2019 Female Athlete of The Year at Horseheads High School, Snyder was also an Under Armour All-American in lacrosse for the Blue Raiders.

(Photo: Coastal Carolina Athletics)