Soaring Eagles fall to 4th-ranked Utica on late goal

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) -A matchup between two nationally ranked teams was decided on a late goal on Friday night at Murray Athletic Center.

The 15th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team lost to 4th-ranked Utica 3-2. Connor Powell scored a power-play goal for the Soaring Eagles late in the second period to tie the game at 1. Elmira College took a 2-1 lead on a goal scored by Anthony Parrucci just 33 seconds into the third period. Jarrod Fitzpatrick would tie the game for the Pioneers less than four minutes later. Kasper Kjellkvist scored the game-winning goal for Utica on a pass by Donovan Ott with 1:34 to go in regulation.

Elmira College (13-6-1) hosts Nazareth on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.