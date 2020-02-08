Soaring Eagles fall to 4th-ranked Utica on late goal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) -A matchup between two nationally ranked teams was decided on a late goal on Friday night at Murray Athletic Center.

The 15th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team lost to 4th-ranked Utica 3-2. Connor Powell scored a power-play goal for the Soaring Eagles late in the second period to tie the game at 1. Elmira College took a 2-1 lead on a goal scored by Anthony Parrucci just 33 seconds into the third period. Jarrod Fitzpatrick would tie the game for the Pioneers less than four minutes later. Kasper Kjellkvist scored the game-winning goal for Utica on a pass by Donovan Ott with 1:34 to go in regulation.

Elmira College (13-6-1) hosts Nazareth on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now