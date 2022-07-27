HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Local amateur golfers from across the state gathered at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads for the New York State Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Golf Championship final rounds on Wednesday.

Junior golfers from eighteen to younger than twelve hit the course for two days of competition in several divisions. Golfers battled for some hardware in the overall 15-18 Boys’ Championship, 14U Boys Championship, Girls Championship, and age flight divisions.

The first trophy presented on the day went to Jack Berl of Victor and the Country Club of Rochester. Berl won the 80th Boy’s Junior Golf Championship after tracking down and passing Tuesday’s leader Jacob Dantonio. Berl shot a 68 in the final round and clinched the title with a short birdie putt to finish one under par with a total score of 141.

The 15-18 division featured multiple golfers from the Twin Tiers. Painted Post native Ryan Thompson finished tied for 44th place with Ryan Jones of Canton and Zachary Locke of Horseheads. All three finished with a final two-day total of 158. Corning native Luca Neally wrapped up his two days in a tie for 66th, while Will Davis of Painted Post finished 69th.

Of the group, Locke brought home 8th place in the 18 flight division, while Neally placed 13th. In 16 flight, Jones took 13th and Ryan Thompson placed 9th best in the 15 flight division.

In the 65th NYS Boys’ 14U Junior Golf Championship Jacob Olearczyk took the overall title by three strokes over Michael Clifford-Levy. Dan Young of Syracuse took third after a close battle with the Barneveld native, Olearczyk.

On the girls side, New York City native Sophia Li outlasted the field to win the 59th NYS Girls’ Junior Golf Championship. Li shot a score of 71 on both days and fended off charges from Madison Chen and Lily Zhang, who tied for second at four over par.

Two local golfers had solid performances in the girls’ championship. Horseheads native Lucia Chen won the 18 flight division by 11 strokes and finished 16th overall. Corning native Delany Abel finished 2nd in the 12 and under flight division and finished 29th overall.

For full results of each event go to: https://2022nysjr.golfgenius.com/pages/3692301 .