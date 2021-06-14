Sophie Tarantino earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads standout track and field competitor earns the final Athlete of The Week of the year.

Sophie Tarantino is this week’s top athlete as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, Tarantino’s performance this past weekend proved to be instrumental in the Blue Raiders success. Tarantino won both the discuss and shot put events at the Section IV Class A Championships.

18 Sports will proudly bring back the athlete of the week next school year. Thank you to all of our voters who participated in the weekly interactive vote.

