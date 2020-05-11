Special streak ends for broadcasting legend Bob Michaels

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a local streak that will likely never be duplicated again.

Bob Michaels, the legendary voice of the Twin Tiers sports broadcasting scene, will not call play-by-play for the first time in 38 years this spring due to the virus outbreak. Since 1981, no local broadcaster has called as many local high school and college sporting events than Michaels.

A true pioneer in the field, Michaels started his local sports calls with Corning East High School’s boys lacrosse program in 1981. Michaels, called some of the most infamous games in Corning lacrosse history, including the team’s 1990 state title victory.

After spending many great years at local sports radio stations, Michaels, along with longtime friend, the late-great Tim Shaddock, started RLM Sports. The digital-first network was the area’s first major player in live-streaming play-by-play for local high school and college sports in 2010.

Michaels has been the lead play-by-play voice at RLM Sports for a decade and continues to bring sports to local, regional, and national fans who follow Mansfield University, Elmira College, and Cornell University athletics. A voice for Mansfield baseball and sprint football, Michaels also calls the action for the nationally ranked Elmira College women’s hockey team and men’s hockey programs.

Michaels also has called several Cornell University athletic events and earned WETM’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 at our annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards event.

A voice listened to by thousands, and a friend to all in sports, Michaels says that he looks forward to starting a new streak next year when action resumes again. Michaels tells us the day he’ll stop doing play-by-play is the day he can’t get out of bed anymore.

18 Sports spoke with Michaels on Monday discussing his storied career and to learn about the most important aspect of his longevity, the people and families of our great community.

Photos: Courtesy of Elmira College and Mansfield University Athletics