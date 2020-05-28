Spencer native Kunzman earns Hamilton College honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spencer native, Tyler Kunzman, capped off his college career in style.

Kunzman, the Elmira Notre Dame graduate, earned a prestigious honor from Hamilton College. Kunzman is the recipient of the Annual Gelas Award which is given to the student-athlete who displays outstanding sportsmanship and character in their entire career.

Kunzman is an All-American who holds the school record in the weight throw of 18.02 meters, which is slightly over 59 feet. 18 Sports congratulates Kunzman on this special honor as he closes out his Hamilton College experience.