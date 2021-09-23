Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Newfield football game postponed due to COVID protocols

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night’s varsity eight-man football game between Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Newfield has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Newfield team.

The Section IV game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Spencer-Van Etten High School. SVEC Atheltic Director Beth Ruocco tells 18 Sports that the Newfield team is under quarantine protocols.

SVEC is 2-0 to start the season and has outscored opponents 124-12 through their first two games. Their next scheduled game is against Thomas. A Edison.

Ruocco says the game has not yet been scheduled but that Homecoming will still be held for SVEC with an inter-squad boy’s soccer game and a powder puff game with the girl’s team.

SVEC boys soccer games that were scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to rain.