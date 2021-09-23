Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Newfield football game postponed due to COVID protocols

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night’s varsity eight-man football game between Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Newfield has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Newfield team.

The Section IV game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Spencer-Van Etten High School. SVEC Atheltic Director Beth Ruocco tells 18 Sports that the Newfield team is under quarantine protocols.

SVEC is 2-0 to start the season and has outscored opponents 124-12 through their first two games. Their next scheduled game is against Thomas. A Edison.

Ruocco says the game has not yet been scheduled but that Homecoming will still be held for SVEC with an inter-squad boy’s soccer game and a powder puff game with the girl’s team.

SVEC boys soccer games that were scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now