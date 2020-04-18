Sports Community Moment – 1960 Addison track

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for our sports community moment of the day.

On this edition, we go back to 1960. The Addison boys track team cemented their place in Twin Tiers history. The Knights won back-to-back Class B-C-D combined titles and also won the overall league. The team was coached by the legendary, Fred Harding. 

We want to hear from you, email us your favorite sports moments of all-time, sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the very best on-air. Help us celebrate the good times in local sports history. 

