Sports Community Moment – 1963 Hammondsport hoops wins title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to celebrate excellence in local sports.

Today’s sports community moment of the day takes us back to 1963. Hammondsport boys basketball won their first sectional championship and took their rightful place in history. The team went on to beat Romulus, 64-43, to earn the title 57 years ago. This photo was provided and courtesy of the Hammondsport High School yearbook.

If you’d like to submit a standout sports moment, from any era, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the best on-air.

