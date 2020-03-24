Sports Community Moment – 1988 Karen Shafer bowling

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another WETM Sports Community Moment.

In an effort to celebrate the good times in local sports, we’re showcasing your favorite sports moments of all-time from the Twin Tiers and beyond. In tonight’s edition, we go back to 1988 with bowling sensation, Karen Shafer.

Then, Shafer visited the Charleston Air Force base promoting the game and showing the next generation of bowlers the greatness in the sport. In a picture provided by Steve Teets, this is a photo of Steve’s son, Brian, with Shafer.

If you’d like to see your greatest sports community moment showcases on-air, submit to sports@wetmtv.com.

