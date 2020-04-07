Sports Community Moment – 1996 Haverling Rams win states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s sports community moment takes us back to 1996.

The Haverling Rams boys soccer team secured a New York State Championship in staggering fashion. The Rams went (25-0) and finished 8th in the country. This moment, without question, will stand the test of time in the Bath community and beyond.

If you’d to to send in your favorite sports moment from any era, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com. We’ll showcase the very best on-air in an effort to celebrate the goods times in local sports amid the daily challenges we’re all facing.