Sports Community Moment – 1997 Corning CC wins NJCAA Title

In an effort to celebrate the very best in local sports from any era, we go back to 1997. That year, Corning Community College softball took home the NJCAA National Championship. The Red Barons racked up a staggering (27-1) overall record. Corning Community College took their rightful place in history by becoming national champions, an accolade that will never be forgotten.

