Sports Community Moment – 2010 Owego softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to showcase the very best local sports moments of all-time.

We continue to showcase the life and the love of sports with your help. Today’s sports moment of the day goes back to 2010, Owego softball’s uniforms drying outdoors. Special thanks to Bob Anders of Owego for sending us this photo that truly captures the essence of team and community during this challenging time in the world due to the coronavirus.

Please send us your favorite sports moment or sports pet photo at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase on-air!