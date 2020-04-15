Live Now
Sports Community Moment – 2011 Big Flats youth basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Sports Community Moment takes us back to 2011.

It was a finish for the ages in Big Flats Youth Basketball, the championship game for the 5th and 6th grade divisions. The game went down to the final seconds, until a baseball pass into a basket turned the game upside down. Several players in this game went on to play varsity basketball in the region and it’s a game that many involved still talk about today.

Names like Nahlbach and the Burlew family helped create memories that will last a lifetime.

Go back to 2011 and witness the history. And, we’d like to hear from you, send us your favorite sports moment, from any era, and we’ll showcase the best on-air to celebrate the good times in sports. Email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

