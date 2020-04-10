Sports Community Moment – 2019 Avoca girls soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to showcase the best of the best.

In an effort to celebrate the goods times in local sports history, we’ve received a great amount of sports moments that have defined the Twin Tiers. 18 Sports continues its Sports Community Moment of The Day with the 2019 Avoca girls soccer team.

The Tigers battled their way to the New York State Class D Championship and earned their first-ever Section V title. If you’d like to submit a great sports moment, from any era, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the best on-air.