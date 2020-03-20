1  of  2
Sports Community Moment – 2019 Bradford boys basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to march on with its best sports community moments.

This past season, Bradford boys basketball had a unique entrance into their warmup for the Jasper-Troupsburg Christmas Tournament. When the team hit the court for pregame, Bradford utilized their ugly Christmas sweaters for fans to see in December.

It was a moment that the kids and the fans alike will always cherish for its fun-loving nature. We want to see more of moments like this, email us at sports@wetmtv.com with your best sports moment photos or sports pet photos and we’ll showcase on-air during this challenging time.

