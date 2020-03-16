Sports Community Moment – 2019 Corning Little League wins title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports wants to celebrate the good times in local sports.

With the national, regional, and local sports world on hiatus from the coronavirus outbreak, we want to hear from you. Our sports reports will help serve as a reminder of what we all love about the local sports scene. From big championship wins to dramatic finishes, send us your best photos and we’ll showcase it on our broadcasts.

Email us at sports@wetmtv.com with your name and a short description of the accomplishment. We are also looking for your best pet pictures with a sports flair to them. Already, we’ve received several big moments and we would love to get plenty more. Watch 18 Sports at 6 to see if your big moment hits the air!

Now, we remember the Corning Little League All-Stars 2019 District 6 title win, the first in decades for the league.