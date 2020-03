ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that will stand the test of time.

In tonight’s Sports Community Moment, we go back to last spring. Corning softball secured its first-ever New York State Championships. Under head coach, Mike Johnson, the Hawks made school history. Special thanks to Tara Daugherty for sending in this special moment.

