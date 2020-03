ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another big time sports community moment.

In this edition of 18 Sports Community Moment, in an effort to celebrate the good times, we go back to the softball season. The 2019 Waverly softball team made school history by winning the school’s first-ever Section IV title in the sport.

