Sports Community Moment – 2020 Horseheads Youth Basketball Champs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another standout sports moment in the Twin Tiers.

In this edition of 18 Sports Community Moment, in an effort to celebrate the good times, we go back to this past basketball season. The 2020 Horseheads Youth Basketball Champions, Lynch Funeral Home, won their third title in a row. The team has even put together a staggering resume, going (28-1-1) in the last three seasons.

Thank you to Dave Reynolds of Horseheads for the submission, if you’d like to to see your special sports moment recognized, from any era, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.