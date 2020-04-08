Sports Community Moment – Carl Schiefen’s special birthday

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was special birthday for one local sports figure.

Carl Schiefen was surprised with a social distancing celebration as several cars drove by his Big Flats home on Tuesday. Schiefen was a member of the 1978 Elmira Notre Dame state title basketball team and has continued to support the local sports scene ever since. A moment like this is without question, perfect for our Sports Community Moment of The Day.

If you have a great sports moment, from any era, please send a photo or video in to sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase on-air in an effort to celebrate the goods times.

