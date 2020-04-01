Sports Community Moment – Corning baseball stays active

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Sports Community Moment is from the Cyrstal City.

The Corning baseball program, the defending Section IV Class AA Champions, like most teams are chomping at the bit to get back on the field. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Hawks are taking matters into their own hands and using the power of technology to their advantage.

In a special sequence video of each player catching the ball itself, we give you a glimpse of what the Corning baseball program is all about. A community of Hawks.

