Sports Community Moment – Corning girls rugby

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to celebrate the good times in local sports.

In today’s Sports Community Moment, we showcase the 2019-20 Corning girls rugby team. A team brought together for a greater purpose, they continue to inspire each other. Although their season was cut short, the team secured a bond that will last forever.

You can watch the full video on the team’s social media page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/510009475838731/

We want to hear from you, share your greatest sports moment from any era and we’ll showcase the very best on-air. Email us at sports@wetmtv.com and see if yours will make it on 18 Sports at 6 Monday through Friday.