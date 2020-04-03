Sports Community Moment – Corning high school student TV

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another Sports Community Moment in the Twin Tiers.

On tonight’s edition, students from Corning High School’s television program give the area a special message during this challenge times amid the coronavirus outbreak. With video provided, Corning students and sisters, Erin and Jillian, send their best to all of the students and viewers in the Twin Tiers.

If you’d like to showcase your favorite sports moment email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the best on-air. Help 18 Sports in an effort to celebrate the good times and moments in life.

