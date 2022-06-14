ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another sports community moment in the Twin Tiers.

Last Friday, the Elmira Pioneers earned their first win of the season at historic Dunn Field. The Pioneers bested the Newark Pilots, 7-4, ending their five-game losing streak.

Above Dunn Field is one of the most picturesque shots in all of the Twin Tiers off of Jerusalem Hill in Elmira. 18 Sports captured this special photo with lights glistening, the night closing in, and a parking lot full of baseball fans.

The Pioneers are back in action tonight when they host the Mansfield Destroyers at 7 pm in a PGCBL vs. NYCBL crossover clash.