Sports Community Moment – Edison softball ready to play

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The waiting is the hardest part.

But, Edison softball isn’t waiting to stay active. The defending New York State Champions in Class C, Edison has put together a special video for their program. In perfect sequence, the Spartans are ready to play and ready as soon as possible.

Take a special look at this video for today’s Sports Community Moment and if you’d like to see your team or moment from any era showcased, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. We will showcase the best of the best on-air in an effort to celebrate the good times in sports and beyond.

