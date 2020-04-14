Sports Community Moment – Edison cross country wins states again

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) It’s time for the sports community moment of the day.

This moment goes back to both 2005 and 2006. The Edison cross country team won states for a second-straight year. It was the first time that a Crusader team went back-to-back in school history. The following year, the Elmira Notre Dame girls basketball team won back-to-back championships for Crusader athletics.

Edison would go on to win another New York State title the following year in cross country, providing one of the most magical runs in local sport history.

