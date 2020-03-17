Sports Moment of The Day – Jasper The Bills Dog

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our effort to celebrate the best in sports in the Twin Tiers.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 18 Sports wants to hear from the area and show us their absolute best sports moments, championships, and event sports pet photos. Tonight, we showcase Jasper the “Bills Dog” decked out in all of his gear.

Thank you to the Spaziani family for sending in this photo of Jasper, who always cheers for their beloved Buffalo Bills on Sunday’s and beyond. If you would like to submit a classic sports moment of yours, from any era, please submit to sports@wetmtv.com and the best will be submitted on-air to recognize the absolute best in local sports.