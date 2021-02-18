Chemung County allowing limited spectators at high school sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced that two fans per athlete will be able to attend high-risk athletic events, effective today.

Moss announced this news as coronavirus cases continue to decrease across the Twin Tiers.

The Public Health Director and I have decided that 2 spectators per athletic is permissible as of today’s date. I realize that the athletic conferences have different rules in reference to how they are managing the process, but as of today’s date, from the perspective of the Executive’s Office and Public Health Dept., we will allow the 2 spectators per athletic at higher risk sporting events. I would ask that you keep in mind that all NYS Dept. of Health rules, as well as Chemung County Health Dept. rules, as well as any other arrangements we’ve agreed upon, will be followed. Due to the fact that there appears to be a difference in the opinion regarding whether or not the visiting team may bring spectators, that is being left up to the individual school district, but will be permissible via the Health Dept.

If you have any questions or require any further assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to myself or the Public Health Director. Obviously the main goal at the end of the day is to keep our students, faculty and staff safe

Chemung County Executive – Christopher Moss

