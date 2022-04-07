CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball program continues to make history.

After advancing to their first-ever New York State Class AA Final Four this season, the Hawks received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) team sportsmanship award on Thursday. The honor reflects the Hawks sportsmanship in victory and defeat with dignity, class, and respect.

The players were surprised by the announcement by the Corning athletic department and athletic director Becca Gentile.

Corning finished the season with a (15-5) overall record and earned the Section IV Class AA Championship. The Hawks ended Elmira’s bid for a fifth consecutive Class AA title and topped Warwick 54-52 in Binghamton to advance to the state final four.

The Hawks ultimately fell to eventual New York State Champions, Bishop Kearney, in the state semis.