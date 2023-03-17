CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A standout for the Hawks will run for the Big Green.

Corning cross country and track & field standout Ashton Bange signed his national letter of intent to run at the Division I level for Dartmouth College on Friday. Bange will be busy for the Big Green running cross country and both indoor and outdoor track & field. Ashton was a part of the Hawks cross country team that won a state title a year ago and he also won a state title last year for Corning in outdoor track & field in the 4×800 meter relay.

Bange says he can have a bright future at Dartmouth in athletics and in the classroom. “It’s great running and it’s amazing academics especially Ivy league. If I ever do get hurt I have a great education to back it up,” said the state champion.

Ashton has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in mechanical engineering.