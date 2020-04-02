Report: Kraft sends Patriots plane to China to get equipment for Mass.

BOSTON (WPRI) — According to a report in Politico, a plane full of medical supplies will be landing in Boston Thursday afternoon.

People on Twitter were curious after they saw the New England Patriots Plane, also known at “Air Kraft,” leaving TF Green Airport earlier in the week, but it was unknown where it was headed.

Politico reports that Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the plane to China to pick up “much-needed personal protective equipment” for the state. Massachusetts is one of several states desperate for supplies.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced there are 7,738 confirmed cases in Massachusetts — an increase of 1,118 since Tuesday which is the largest spike the state has seen so far.

Baker also announced 33 more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 122 and the state has conducted more than 51,000 tests.

Breakdown of cases and deaths by county (Mass.gov) »

According to Politico, Baker will greet the plane when it arrives at Logan Airport with Kraft and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. From there, the Massachusetts National Guard will transport the equipment to a strategic stockpile in Marlboro.

In Wednesday’s briefing, Baker was asked about protective equipment but he did not say much.

“I think we’re gonna have a lot more to say about gear tomorrow,” he said. “I’m gonna leave it at that.”