SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week.

At 4-0, Syracuse is off to its best start since 2018. SU is coming off a 22-20 last minute win over Virginia on Friday.

Syracuse will look for its first 5-0 start since 1987 on Saturday against Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome.

