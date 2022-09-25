SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week.

At 4-0, Syracuse is off to its best start since 2018. SU is coming off a 22-20 last minute win over Virginia on Friday.

Syracuse will look for its first 5-0 start since 1987 on Saturday against Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Here is a look at the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll:

  1. Georgia – 4-0
  2. Alabama – 4-0
  3. Ohio State – 4-0
  4. Michigan – 4-0
  5. Clemson – 4-0
  6. USC – 4-0
  7. Oklahoma State – 3-0
  8. Kentucky – 4-0
  9. Tennessee – 4-0
  10. NC State – 4-0
  11. Ole Miss – 4-0
  12. Penn State – 4-0
  13. Utah – 3-1
  14. Baylor – 3-1
  15. Oregon – 3-1
  16. Oklahoma – 3-1
  17. Texas A&M – 3-1
  18. Washington – 4-0
  19. Arkansas – 3-1
  20. BYU – 3-1
  21. Wake Forest – 3-1
  22. Florida State – 4-0
  23. Minnesota – 4-0
  24. Pittsburgh – 3-1
  25. Syracuse – 4-0