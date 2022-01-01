Syracuse drops a nail-biter to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse returned to ACC play on Saturday night, dropping a 74-69 nail-biter at the Dome against Virginia.

SU trailed by 12 in the first half, but would close the half on a 20-7 run. Jesse Edwards would score at the buzzer to send the game into halftime tied at 33.

Syracuse would take its first lead of the game just 30 seconds into the second half on a Jimmy Boeheim field goal.

UVA answered, building a seven-point lead on a Kadin Shedrick dunk with less than eight minutes to play.

Syracuse would get to within three late, thanks to a Buddy Boeheim three-point field. Virginia though would ice the game at the line for their second ACC win of the season.

Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 27 points in the loss. Jimmy Boeheim was the only other SU player in double figures with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse drops to 7-6 overall (1-1 in the ACC). Virginia improves to 8-5 (2-1 in the ACC). The Cavs have won seven out of their last eight games over Syracuse.

SU returns to action on Wednesday at Miami.