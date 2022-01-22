Syracuse gets blown out on the road at #6 Duke

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 22: Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils tips in a rebound against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 79-59. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team suffered a 79-59 blowout loss at #6 Duke on Saturday.

Duke started the game on an 11-2 run, highlighted by a pair of threes from AJ Griffin (the brother of former Syracuse player Allan Griffin). SU would answer, going on a 9-0 run to cut the Blue Devils lead to 16 to 15. Duke though would turn it up from there, as Griffin scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half. SU trailed by 14 at halftime.

Duke would extend the lead to 31 in the second half, cruising to the 20-point victory over the Orange. The Blue Devils had four different players score 15 points. As a team Duke hit 14 threes.

Syracuse was led by Jesse Edwards and Jimmy Boeheim. Both scored 12 points in the loss. Buddy Boeheim was held to just seven points on 2-15 shooting from the field.

The loss drops Syracuse to 9-10 overall (3-5 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Pittsburgh.