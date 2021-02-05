Tioga Downs FanDuel Sportsbook is ready for Super Bowl Sunday

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM/CNBC) — Tioga Downs Casino and Sportsbook is prepared for a potentially record-setting Super Bowl in terms of bets placed.

According to CNBC, “This year’s Super Bowl will be the most legally bet on Super Bowl in history. New data from the American Gaming Association says 26 million Americans will wager approximately $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV, a 15% increase from last year’s game as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.”

“Americans have never before had so many opportunities to wager on the Super Bowl in a safe and legal manner, and clearly, they are getting in on the action,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the association. Miller tells CNBC that bettors are beginning to migrate from the illegal marketplace. “That’s the most important and exciting dynamic,” he added.

The Director of Marketing at Tioga Downs, Jim Weed, said they are seeing more and more people place smaller bets just to have some fun with the game.

He said people should not wait until Sunday to place their bets.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re encouraging people to come early,” said Weed. “Because you know, there’s a lot of things that you can bet on for the Super Bowl. Whether it’s just the outcome of the game or all the different prop bets there are.”

Weed ensures that safety is their top priority.

“I think in general we want people to know that if they do come here, it is a safe environment,” said Weed. “We can assure you that. But, also know there is limited capacity, so again that is to keep you safe and maintain that safety. So it’s limited capacity, and we do close at 10 o’clock which the game could be in the fourth quarter at 10 o’clock. It’s hard to tell how long that goes so we just want people to know that.”