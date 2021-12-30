St. Mary’s outlasts Horseheads in double OT – Ciezki scores 47

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Josh Palmer Tournament may not have happened this year but one game brought the drama.

In a game between two teams who were slated to play in the annual tournament, St. Mary’s out of the Buffalo region, mounted a major comeback beating the Blue Raiders 89-86 in double OT. The Palmer Tournament was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns but this game had some big time prowess on the floor.

Not only did Horseheads raise over $800 dollars for the Josh Palmer Fund in the fight against cancer, Penn State-bound guard Shay Ciezki did not disappoint. Ciezki scored 47 points to lead St. Mary’s and helped erase a 14-point first half deficit against the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads Molly Wolf hit a layup late in the final seconds of regulation sending the game into the first overtime. Then, Sophia Bonnell connected for two in overtime and help shutoff Ciezki in the extra session sending it to a second overtime.

In the end, St. Mary’s had just a little bit more to earn the hard-fought road win as Ciezki hit two free throws late in the final overtime. Horseheads Carly Scott had 23 points on seven three pointers. While teammates Eva Koratsis and Megan Wolf had 14 points each, new career-highs for both.

Horseheads will return to action after the holiday break on Wednesday, January 5 when the team hosts Corning.

Next year, there’s plenty of hope and optimism for the Josh Palmer Tournament to return for the first time in three seasons. Check out the full highlights and a recap of the Windsor Christmas Tournament from Thursday on 18 Sports.