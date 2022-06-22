ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s best baseball players were recognized by the STAC Conference Wednesday.

Several area players made the STAC Overall/West list, which includes Horseheads, Elmira, and Corning baseball programs. This past season, Horseheads won the Section IV overall title before falling in the Class AA state tournament. The Blue Raiders, Hawks, and Express have their teams well-represented on this year’s STAC Overall/West list, which can be read below.

Horseheads Blue Raiders

Riley Loomis, senior outfielder

Dylan Ribble, senior pitcher

Matt Precopio, senior shortstop

Gavin Wert, junior catcher

Corning Hawks

Aidan Chamberlin, senior outfielder

Landon Burch, senior pitcher

Elmira Express

Ben Rhode, sophomore second base

Trevor Morrell, senior shortstop