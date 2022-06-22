ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s best baseball players were recognized by the STAC Conference Wednesday.
Several area players made the STAC Overall/West list, which includes Horseheads, Elmira, and Corning baseball programs. This past season, Horseheads won the Section IV overall title before falling in the Class AA state tournament. The Blue Raiders, Hawks, and Express have their teams well-represented on this year’s STAC Overall/West list, which can be read below.
Horseheads Blue Raiders
Riley Loomis, senior outfielder
Dylan Ribble, senior pitcher
Matt Precopio, senior shortstop
Gavin Wert, junior catcher
Corning Hawks
Aidan Chamberlin, senior outfielder
Landon Burch, senior pitcher
Elmira Express
Ben Rhode, sophomore second base
Trevor Morrell, senior shortstop