STAC Conference postpones all sports until 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The STAC Athletic Conference is moving forward without sports for the immediate future.

On Sunday, the conference officially postponed all athletic events until January 2021. Local teams directly impacted by this change amid the virus are Section IV Class AA teams Elmira, Horseheads, and Corning. An official release was sent to area athletic directors indicating the changes coming for area student-athletes and communities which you can read in full, below.

This decision comes on the heels of the IAC postponing their athletic seasons until March on Friday.

As schools begin to reopen, sports have been put on the back burner until further notice and full safety of the athletes, teams, and communities can be reached in the coming months. Kevin McGoff, the STAC Executive Director, provides a full updated scenario in the conference release.