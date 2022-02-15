STAC, IAC basketball tournaments highlight big week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local teams will battle for conference titles this week.

It all starts Tuesday night in the STAC Conference for the Elmira girls and Corning boys basketball programs. Elmira, now ranked 9th in the state in Class AA, hosts Chenango Valley at 7 pm in the STAC semis.

If the Express (14-2) wins, they will advance to the STAC title game Friday night at the Horseheads Middle School Fieldhouse. Norwich and Maine-Endwell will play in the other girls semi.

On the boys side, 19th ranked Corning (12-1) welcomes Windsor at 7 pm in the STAC semi. If Corning wins, they would also advance to the finals Friday night at the Horseheads Fieldhouse. U-E and Seton Catholic play in the other semi Tuesday night.

In other action, the IAC Large and Small School Championships will be played Thursday and Friday night at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

The slate of games is below for the IAC Championships:

Thursday IAC Large School – #1 Newark Valley girls vs. Whitney Point at 6 pm followed by #10 Watkins Glen Boys vs. Dryden/Lansing (game played tonight)

Friday IAC Small School – #5 Union Springs girls vs. Spencer-Van Etten 6 pm, followed by #17 Newfield boys vs. #14 Moravia

And in the Steuben County League final, #1 and unbeaten in Class D, the Avoca/Prattsburgh (19-0) boys, will face Campbell-Savona Wednesday night at 7:15 pm in Addison.